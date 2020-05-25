Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Brunch with Family, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is currently self-isolating at her residence in Himachal Pradesh. The actress was seen enjoying family time with her sister Rangoli Chandel and loved ones amid the snow capped mountains.

Rangoli shared some pictures of Kangana from Sunday brunch the family got together for. In the images, Kangana poses all smiles for the camera as the sun gently kisses her glowing skin. Kangana sported a blue coloured striped shirt with a beige coat to go with it. She completed her look with a navy blue skirt and matching heels.

Seeing Kangana enjoying family time during the lockdown is a treat for her fans. The actress is otherwise busy with her shooting and projects and rarely gets time to be around her loved ones.

"It was a beautiful brunch .... some moments i got for you all, people who are feeling disheartened in red zones please know... green zone bhi kabhi red zone thi he he he , hang in there take responsibility for yourself for your family for your community for your state and for your country... we all will be green zone soon (sic)," wrote Rangoli as she shared Kangana's candid pics from the time on social media.

On the movies front, Kangana is working in J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi and in an out-an-out actioner Dhaakad. Both films are currently stalled due to the coronavirus crisis.

