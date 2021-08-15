Kangana Ranaut Enjoys Pool Time With Nephew in Budapest, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut loves spending time with her nephew Prithvi, and her Instagram stories and posts are filled with his adorable photos. In a recent post, the actress could be seen having a gala time with the little boy in a pool.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut posted a series of pictures with her sister Rangoli Chandel’s son. Both of them could be seen playing in the pool. Sharing the photos, Kangana, who looked sexy in a black swimsuit, wrote, “A day with my kiddie… in a water park ha ha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it may be because he was so thrilled to be there… I guess that’s what love is about."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently partied the night away with team ‘Dhaakad’ as they celebrated the wrap of the film’s shoot in Budapest. The beauty stunned in a gorgeous lace corset top that she paired with white high waist pants and statement necklaces. While she shared a photo of her gorgeous look for the evening, she topped it off with some more happy photos with her team.

Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here