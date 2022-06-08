Kangana Ranaut Extends Support to BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Says 'Go to Court, No Need to Play Don'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut extended her support to BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who is facing suspension following her alleged derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad. She took to her Instagram Story section to write, “Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself.”

She continued, “This is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy… just a reminder for those who keep forgetting.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday, June 7, asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbai police in the Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks.

The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Sharma on May 28 for her remarks during a television news debate. She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, the actress recently saw the release of her action-drama Dhaakad, which failed to make an impact at the box office. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi among others. Next, she will be seen in Tejas, where the actress will be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot.

Kangana Ranaut also ventured into production with the film Tiku Weds Sheru which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film is produced under the banner of Kangana’s Manikarnika Films.

