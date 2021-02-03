News18 Logo

Kangana Ranaut Faces Heavy Social Media Backlash for Countering Rihanna's Support to Agitating Farmers
2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Faces Heavy Social Media Backlash for Countering Rihanna's Support to Agitating Farmers

Kangana Ranaut (L), Rihanna

After Rihanna's social media post in support of protesting farmers in India went viral, Kangana Ranaut called her 'a fool'.

International pop sensation Rihanna has extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted calling her a fool and a dummy. Kangana also said the protesting farmers were terrorists.

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest."

The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens. Many pointed out that the burning issue in the country will get highlighted more with Rihanna tweeting about it to her 100 million strong social media family.

However, Kangana chose to offer an answer to Rihanna and responded to her tweet using adjectives like "fool" and "dummy" while addressing her.

Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

After Kangana's tweet countering Rihanna's support to farmers hit social media, the Bollywood actress faced heavy trolling. Some branded her a 'bhakt'.

Just a few days ago, the Bollywood actress had tweeted calling Indians supporting the ongoing farmers protest as terrorists.

"Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on Republic Day.

(With IANS inputs)


