Kangana Ranaut Feels The Avengers Was ‘Inspired from Mahabharata’: ‘Their Visual Perspective Is Different’

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for the release of her next- Dhaakad. She will be seen in an action avatar in this Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai directed film. Now, in an interview while promoting the movie, Kangana has drawn comparisons between the superhero films of the West and how they are inspired by the Vedas. In fact, she has opined that The Avengers was inspired by the Mahabharata.

The actress was asked what kind of approach will she take if she has to ever play a superhero. To this, Kangana told ETimes, “I feel the West borrows from our mythology a lot. When I look at their superheroes like Iron Man, I feel his armour can be related to Karn’s armour from Mahabharata, Thor wielding the hammer can be compared to Hanumanji and his gada (mace). I felt that The Avengers was also inspired by the Mahabharata. Their visual perspective is different, but the origins of these superhero stories are hugely inspired by our Vedas. They acknowledge this fact, too. Likewise, I would also want to do something original and why be limited to a via inspiration from the West.”

She also spoke about Dhaakad and had revealed that she was in disbelief when director Razneesh narrated the script to her. Kangana Ranaut said, “For me, it was a 90 per cent no for Dhaakad because I was of the opinion that I would not be able to pull it off. The 10 per cent positive reaction was because of my past training with martial arts. I just didn’t reply to Razy for a few days.”

Opening up about what pushed her to say yes, she revealed, “Even though I wasn’t convinced that doing Dhaakad was the right move, the old dream of pulling off a high concept action film for Hindi cinema, took me over. Razy played his part in convincing me, our producer Sohail Maklai played an important part in convincing me, too. He assured me that we will only put our best out there. The director and producer’s conviction gives you courage.”

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on the 20th of May, and will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

