Kangana Ranaut Files Counter Defamation Case Against Javed Akhtar, Says 'Lost Faith in This Court'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has filed a counter defamation case against lyricist Javed Akhtar. The actress appeared in Andheri court today with regards to the defamation case filed against her by Akhtar. The hearing for the case has been adjourned till November 15. However, the actress has filed a counter case against Javed Akhtar, raising questions as to why she has been asked to be present in person for hearings. Her lawyer has filed a transfer application to CMM court.

“It has been observed that this court without providing any sufficient cause and reasons and without there being an order on record which justifies compelling appearance of the Accused in a bailable, non-cognizable and compoundable offence, this Court is threatening the Accused, on every date of issuing “an arrest warrant" without giving any sufficient cause and reason," a section of the complaint read.

“Accordingly, we have lost faith in this Court and have therefore we have made a transfer application to that CMM Court and the next date is October 1, 2021," it added.

After the actress failed to appear in front of the Bombay High Court the previous time, the court extended the time till Monday, September 20. The actress’ lawyers had said she had symptoms of Covid and was tired because of travelling. The Court said that failing to appear this time, a warrant will be issued against the Bollywood actress.

The lawyer had submitted a medical certificate before the court and said the actor has been travelling for the promotion of her film and has “developed COVID-19 symptoms". However, Akhtar’s lawyer said this is an orchestrated tactic to delay the case proceedings. The lyricist’s lawyer further said Ranaut has refused to appear before the court for one reason or the other since summons were issued to her in February this year.

Akhtar had filed the criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to a senior journalist.

