Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Kangana Ranaut Finds it Hard to Learn Tamil for J Jayalalithaa's Role in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has been learning Tamil as well as Bharatnatyam for her upcoming role in Thalaivi. But it's not an easy walk, the actress admits that she is finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language for the film.

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2019, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Finds it Hard to Learn Tamil for J Jayalalithaa's Role in Thalaivi
Kangana Ranaut has been learning Tamil as well as Bharatnatyam for her upcoming role in Thalaivi. But it's not an easy walk, the actress admits that she is finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language for the film.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister, the late J. Jayalalithaa, in the forthcoming multilingual biopic "Thalaivi", admits finding it difficult to learn the Tamil language. She added that she is learning the language as per the demand of the film's script.

"I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film's script," said Kangana, while interacting with the media at the launch Beauty Studio salon on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut started shooting for "Thalaivi" on November 10, and Kangana's team posted a picture of the film's clapboard. It was captioned: "Lights Camera Action!! Commencing on a beautiful journey of #Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut @vishinduri @BrindaPrasad1 #Dirvijay @neeta_lulla @gvprakash @KarmaMediaEnt"

Apart from learning Tamil, Kangana enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes for her role. She was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions.

Asked what kind of make-up she prefers to apply, she said: "I like to apply light and very minimal make-up. I also like to keep my hair natural. I like to use such things that will not change my personality much. Most of the time, actors try to stay away from make-up when they are in their own space because you want to feel relaxed and you try to keep yourself in a comfortable situation as much as possible."

Sharing her childhood memories related to make-up, Kangana said: "When I was growing up, I used to experiment with make-up at home. My mother didn't have a make-up kit but my aunt was newly married, so she used to have a make-up box. After seeing the mascara and other cosmetics, I was really surprised because I had not seen such things earlier. I was four or five years old at that time, so I used to act as a beautician and apply make-up on my grandmother and other women in the house."

"Thalaivi" will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. It is being directed by A L Vijay.

Apart from Kangana, only Arvind Swami's name has been confirmed in the cast. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram