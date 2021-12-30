Kangana Ranaut Finds Late Bimal Roy's Camera on Sets of Tiku Weds Sheru, See Pics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru. She has been sharing updates of her film on social media since the day they have started shooting the Nawazuddin Siddique and debutante Avneet Kaur starrer. On Thursday, the Manikarnika actress took to Instagram to share a BTS still from the film, which sees her operating a camera. The second picture saw her looking at the camera. She wrote, “This is no ordinary day, today one the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji …

As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing…

What a lovely day …Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this …"

She also shared a still from the film featuring the actors.

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

It will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the film Dhaakad where she plays Agent Agni in the action-thriller, which will deal with the sensitive subject of human trafficking and crimes against women. The film is scheduled to release on April 8, 2022.

She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda in her kitty.

