Kangana Ranaut Gets Brutally Trolled for 'Never' Wearing Mask Despite Covid Surge
Kangana Ranaut Gets Brutally Trolled for 'Never' Wearing Mask Despite Covid Surge

Netizens have expressed displeasure over Kangana Rananut's negligent behaviour towards Covid-19 protocols.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled by netizens for her negligence towards COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. On Monday, Kangana was spotted heading to a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The actress was clicked getting down from her car without a face mask. She was accompanied by her bodyguard who was wearing the mask. The actress waved at paparazzi from a distance and even stopped for a while to pose before making her way inside the studio. Kangana was wearing an all-white suit which she teamed with a printed dupatta and color-coordinated goggles. Kangana’s negligent behaviour towards COVID-19 protocols has irked social media users, who have been calling out the actress for “never" wearing a mask despite a huge surge in coronavirus cases across the country. One user wrote, “You are always giving lectures to people. First wear a mask!" Actress Kishwer Merchant said, “She never is in a mask… It’s not even ever in her hand. How?" While Kishwer’s husband Suyyash wrote, “Dumbness at its best."

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film Thalaivi, based on the life of late J Jayalalitha. The film is helmed by A L Vijay, with a screenplay penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora and Madhan Karky. Apart from Kangana, the movie also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Poorna, Madhu Bala among others in significant parts.

Besides Thalaivi, Kangana also has Tejas and Dhaakad lined up for release. While Tejas will see her play a Sikh soldier, Dhaakad promises to be a high-voltage actioner with Kangana playing Agent Agni.

first published:April 05, 2021, 15:02 IST