Kangana Ranaut Gets IMPPA Support Against BMC Demolition Drive

In a show of solidarity with Kangana Ranaut, IMPPA, the association of film producers in India, has condemned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its demolition drive at the office building of the actress.

In a statement issued to the media on Thursday, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) president TP Aggarwal said: "All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned."

"Although the court has stayed the demolition, BMC has already done what they had to do. At least they should have given time before demolition. You ask her what is wrong construction and if she had given the answer, they would have broken it if it was wrong. It never happens that you demolish a property on such short notice of one day."

Aggarwal said that Kangana is a respected and a good member of the IMPPA, and a winner of four National Awards. He added that Kangana is a good actor and that she speaks freely, though he was critical of certain comments she made after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I feel she shouldn't have said some things and one of them is on nepotism. I believe that nepotism is everywhere. There is not much of nepotism in the film industry. If nepotism had been prevalent in the society then Kangana would not have been such a big star. She said that the entire industry is involved in drugs. If so many people take drugs in this industry, then the drug mafia in Mumbai should have their share in the film industry. As far as I believe there will be 5-7 percent of people who take drugs and they are in every field. By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry," the statement further read.

Talking on behalf of IMPPA, Aggarwal clearly said that "Kangana has also spoken wrongly and the people of Shiv Sena have also spoken wrong about her. We should not swear words for any lady."

"I think the two parties should resolve the matter soon. If Kangana's house is wrongly constructed demolish it. But, why only Kangana? There are unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai. Break them as well. BMC should also abide by the law while doing anything," he added.

Shortly after BMC started the demolition on Wednesday, Bombay High Court stayed the operation. The court also asked BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Kangana, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC had termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.