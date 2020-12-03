Kangana Ranaut Gets in Social Media Feud with Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh criticised Kangana Ranaut for talking without proof in the ongoing farmers' protests, and also responded to a troll who said he won't get work in Bollywood anymore for fighting with her.

In another news, Priyanka Chopra shared unseen pics with Nick Jonas from their wedding in order to mark their anniversary.

Also, Sara Ali Khan shared a boomerang video on social media in which she recreates 'DDLJ' train moment with Varun Dhawan.

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut engaged in a bitter war of words on social media over farmers' protests.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls Diljit Dosanjh 'Karan Johar Ke Paltu', Singer Hits Back in Twitter Feud

Priyanka Chopra shared some unseen romantic photos from her Hindu wedding ceremony with Nick Jonas on their second anniversary.

Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Unseen Wedding Photos on 2nd Anniversary

Sara Ali Khan is known for her shenanigans while working with co-stars in movies. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan, which is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

Read: Sara Ali Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Moment with 'Coolie' Varun Dhawan

In a major embarrassment, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suspended two officials from their Mumbai Zonal Unit for alleged suspicious role which enabled two accused get relief in the ongoing Bollywood-drugs mafia investigations, official sources said in Mumbai on Thursday.

Read: Bollywood Drugs Probe: 2 NCB Officials Suspended for Alleged Suspicious Role That Resulted in Bail of Accused

While Aly Goni got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house on losing a task, Kavita Kaushik walked out during a nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik.

Read: Bigg Boss 14, Day 59 Written Updates: Aly Goni Evicted, Kavita Kaushik Storms Out During Fight with Rubina Dilaik

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.