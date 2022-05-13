Kangana Ranaut Giggles as She Hugs Kapil Sharma To Separate the 'Rooh' From His 'Jism' In ROFL Video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated flick Dhaakad, and its promotions are in full swing. The Queen actress recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her espionage thriller. Kangana shared a hilarious video on social media that sees her sharing a tight hug with Kapil along with Arjun Rampal as the comedian gets sandwiched between the two. Apparently, Kangana termed it “jism se rooh nikal dene wala hug.”

In the video posted by Kangana Ranaut on Instagram, we see the actress can be seen stepping out of her van and taking inspiration from her dialogue in Dhaakad as she said, “Aaj hum ja rahe hain Kapil Sharma ke jism se uski rooh ko alag karne (I am all set to separate Kapil Sharma’s soul from his body)."

For those unaware, in the second trailer of Dhaakad, Kangana was heard saying, “Jism se rooh alag karna business hai mera (It is my business to separate souls from their bodies).

Soon afterwards we see Kangana telling the camera that Kapil is singing well and she is now ready to take out his soul.

As the clip progresses, we see a television screen that shows Kapil and Kangana dancing together on the stage. Soon afterward, Kangana is seen holding Kapil’s collar as she says, “My business is to take out souls from their bodies and I am here to take out the soul of this person."

In his fun mood, Kapil too joins in telling the camera, “Even I am in the business of separating souls from their bodies." Arjun held Kapil closer to him and said, “Do not separate me, Kapil." Next, we see the three actors hugging each other as Kangana giggled.

The funny clip ends with Kangana also telling the camera, “I enjoy a lot when I am here. Something different and very spontaneous.”

Alongside the clip, Kangana wrote in the captions, “Kahani @kapilsharma ke jism aur rooh ki (The story of Kapil Sharma’s body and soul)," and posted a fire emoji.

Arjun too treated fans to a glimpse of his visit to TKSS, by sharing a selfie with the host on Instagram. He wrote, “I love this guy. Koi bhi mood mein chale jao usse acche mood mein ghar wapas aaoge (No matter what mood you go in, you will return home in a better mood) Thank you @kapilsharma and whole team of #kapilsharmashow for such a #Dhaakad time with team #Dhaakad show airs on Sunday.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

