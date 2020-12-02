Kangana Ranaut Gives This Gift to Sister Rangoli on Her Birthday and We're Totally Loving it

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is celebrating her birthday today, on December 2. The undefined love between the two siblings is a well-known fact. Kangana, who stands by her sister through thick and thin, completely understands Rangoli’s wishes and needs. On the special occasion, Kangana had the best way to surprise the birthday girl. Kangana dedicated a social media post for her 'one and only' on turning a year older. She gave a cute puppy as a birthday gift to Rangoli. The morning surprise included a room decorated beautifully with balloons. The sisters have named the little pooch, 'Gappu Chandel'.

Kangana looks radiant as ever donning pyjama shorts and matching suit. Rangoli, on the other hand, opted for an all-white look in PJs. The two posed happily as Rangoli gave a priceless expression while receiving the pup in a basket from Kangana.

Kangana captioned the pictures, “Happy birthday to my one and only, though @rangoli_r_chandel is always happy and giggly but I know essentially deep down she is a mom, here’s another addition to her family.... friends meet Gappu Chandel (sic).”

Rangoli shared the same on her Instagram and wrote, “I always wanted a puppy but from you because all beautiful things in my life has come through you !! I’m glad finally u got the hints which m giving you for years now ...ha ha ha Thank you for the best birthday gift.”

On the work front, Kangana has resumed filming for Thalaivi and action rehearsals for Dhakaad.

Kangana shared a post with behind-the-scenes stills. She wrote, “Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with @jasonngstunts / @bchanworld for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @razylivingtheblues (sic).”

In Thalaivi, helmed by Vijay, Kangana will essay the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She also gained 20 kilos to look convincing as the late politician. The film directed by Vijay also stars Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in important roles.

Dhaakad is her next announced project. In the Razneesh Ghai directorial, Kangana will be seen playing a villainous character. Written by Ritesh Shah and produced by Sohail Maklai, the film is said to be a one-of-a-kind high-action drama. Kangana is also gearing for Sarvesh Mewara directed Tejas. She will essay a woman in uniform who was a part of India's first Light Combat Aircraft.