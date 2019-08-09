Kangana Ranaut Goes All Guns Blazing in Action-packed Dhaakad Teaser

After much wait and anticipation, the first teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad is out. With fire, blood and bullets, the teaser has Kangana in a combat mode. Slated to be released on Diwali 2020, Dhaakad appears a high-octane action drama.

The 45-second video opens up with a chaotic scene and a silhouette walking in the premise. Next, we see Kangana coming in light holding her machine gun. On witnessing ripples in nearby puddle, she starts firing at it.

The project is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Reportedly, Kangana will play a spy in the heroine-centric action thriller.

"'Dhaakad' is an action film and it is (a) big film. For us, it's like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller -- intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy," Kangana told IANS earlier.

Speaking on working with Kangana and shooting action sequences, Ghai said in a statement, "She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different."

"I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu (a mix of guns and martial arts) sequence," he added.

