Kangana Ranaut Goes Hiking in Snow-capped Mountains with Sister-in-law, Calls Her 'Instagram Queen'

Actress Kangana Ranaut spent Christmas hiking with her family. Kangana posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the actress is seen posing with her family members, against the backdrop snow-capped mountains.

"Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience... P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Kangana has started prepping for her next film, Dhaakad. She will also be seen in films such as Thalaivi and Tejas. She recently announced that she had wrapped up shooting for her "most ambitious project Thalaivi." Thalaivi is based on Jayalalithaa’s life.

She tweeted a still from the film, alongside a photo of Jayalalithaa and wrote - "And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye, mixed feelings"

In October, Kangana had resumed shooting for Thalaivi. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a few photos from the sets. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen wearing a mask, as a precaution against coronavirus . Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture writer Rajat Arora. It was scheduled to hit theatres in June this year but got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.