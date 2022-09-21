Kangana Ranaut Hails Mrunal Thakur, Calls Her 'Queen' After Watching Sita Ramam

Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media and is known for speaking her mind, has joined the list of celebrities appreciating the recent Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur Telugu drama – Sita Ramam. The Tanu Weds Manu actress shared a series of Instagram stories to praise the film and its lead actress, Mrunal.

After watching the film, Kangana Ranaut praised the ‘extraordinary screenplay and direction’. “Finally got time to see Sita Ramam. And I must say what a spectacular experience and epic love story. Extraordinary screenplay and direction. Congratulations to Hanu Raghavapudi. All the departments worked wonderfully,” she wrote.

In her next story, Kangana gave a shout-out to Mrunal who played the role of Princess Noor Jahan (also known as Sita Mahalakshmi) in the film. Kangana and went on to say that ‘no other actress could have portrayed’ the role the way Mrunal did. “All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me was Mrunal Thakur’s performance. Restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanor. No other actress could have portrayed it. What a terrific casting! Truly a queen. Zindabad Thakur Saab, here begins your reign,” she further wrote.

Kangana’s stories caught the attention of the Jersey actress, who reacted by sharing the story on her account and wrote, “Coming this from the Queen herself means the world to me. Thank you.”

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie Sita Ramam has been receiving love and appreciation from audiences from across the country. The film is set in 1964 and is about an Indian Army officer who receives anonymous love letters. He sets out to find the anonymous writer and propose to her. The Telugu romantic drama is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, she was last seen in Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. The actress is currently busy filming for her next directorial venture titled Emergency, where she will be portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister – Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here