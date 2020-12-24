Kangana Ranaut has Strong Reply for Those Criticising Her for Posing in a Bikini

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the people who posted critical comments on her latest picture shared online. The actress had recently shared a throwback picture from a Mexico beach where she can be seen dressed in a bikini. The picture did not sit well with a section of netizens who called her out for sharing a bikini-clad photo.

A few hours later, the actress, on Wednesday, shared a fresh post on Twitter wherein she ridiculed people who pretend to be the authority in religion. She posted a new selfie and tweeted in Hindi. She wrote, “A few people, after looking at my bikini picture, have been lecturing me about religion and life. What if Goddess herself comes at you with her hair loose, unclothed to drink your blood? You will be petrified leaving you colourless. And you call yourself a devotee? Walk on the path of religion but don’t try to preach and pretend to be it’s authority... Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

कुछ लोग मेरी बिकिनी पिक्चर देखकर मुझे धर्म और सनातन का लेक्चर दे रहे हैं, अगर कभी माँ भैरवी बाल खोल, वस्त्रहीन, ख़ून पीने वाली छवि लेकर सामने आ जाए तो तुम्हारा क्या होगा? तुम्हारी तो फट जाएगी और ख़ुद को भक्त कहते हो? धर्म पे चलो उसके ठेकेदार मत बनो.... जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AIyNrSiTTT— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2020

A day ago, Kangana shared a picture on Instagram of herself chilling on a beach. The throwback photograph taken from behind shows the back profile of the actress. Kangana, who is wearing a bikini, can be seen facing the sea while sitting on a beach. She shared a glimpse with her fans of one of the ‘most exciting places’ she ever visited, Mexico.

While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Good morning friends, one of the most exciting places that I visited in my life is Mexico, beautiful but an unpredictable place, here’s a picture from Tulum a little island in Mexico️.”

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Thalaivi. Kangana will be seen portraying the character of the late politician, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film directed by Vijay will also star Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in important roles.

Her next announced project is Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai. Kangana will play a villainous character in the film touted to be a one-of-a-kind high-action drama. Kangana has committed to Sarvesh Mewara directed Tejas.