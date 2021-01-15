Kangana Ranaut Has Violated My Sole Rights, Says 'Didda: Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani' Author Ashish Kaul

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently announced that she will be starring in the sequel of her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. However, as soon as she made the announcement on Twitter, author Ashish Kaul, who wrote the book 'Didda: Kashmir Ki Yoddha Rani' in 2017, and the yet to be released English version has claimed that the actress has violated his sole copyright.

In an interview with Times of India, the author said that he had the sole rights of the story, and had previously approached Kangana to write a fore-word for his book. He said, “I have the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar (Poonch), now in Jammu & Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir."

“On September 11, 2020, I had written to her on her official email ID, which belongs to her sister Rangoli, requesting her to pen a foreword for my book ‘Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani’, which is yet to release in 2019. Appended in the same email was the entire life story of the warrior queen,” he added.

The author claims that Kangana has knowingly or unknowingly committed 'intellectual fraud.' He said that he is 'aghast' at this development and added that she is belittling her image. He further said that Kangana might declare that Didda is a historical figure, which is true, except, no other historian apart from him and Kalhan, have ever written about the queen.

"She has blatantly violated my sole rights; it is illegal and an absolute violation of the IPR and copyright laws of the same country that she swears by. I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana has been misguided,” he added.

According to the publication, the author is currently in talks with Zeeshan Ahmed of 70mm Talkies for the film adaptation of his book.