Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech: Which 'Thali' has Industry Given?

Kangana Ranaut has hit back at Jaya Bachchan's speech in the Parliament against people pointing fingers at the industry ovedr various issues. The actress-politician said in the in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language."

She slammed people who criticise the same industry which have made their careers, using the 'jis thali mein khate hain usmein chhed karte hain' analogy. "Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'," she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry. "It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people," she said. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful," she added.

Kangana tweeted in response to Jaya's statement and wrote in Hindi, "Which thali has Jaya ji and her industry given? We got one thali which had a two-minute role, item numbers and one romantic scene, that too after sleeping with the hero. I have taught feminism to this industry, decorated the thali with women-centric and patriotic films. This is my own thali, not yours Jaya ji."

कौन सी थाली दी है जया जी और उनकी इंडस्ट्री ने? एक थाली मिली थी जिसमें दो मिनट के रोल आइटम नम्बर्ज़ और एक रोमांटिक सीन मिलता था वो भी हेरो के साथ सोने के बाद,मैंने इस इंडस्ट्री को फ़ेमिनिज़म सीखाया,थाली देश भक्ति नारीप्रधान फ़िल्मों से सजाई,यह मेरी अपनी थाली है जया जी आपकी नहीं। https://t.co/lPo9X4hRZX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 16, 2020

Jaya Bachchan, in her defence of the industry, had also said that it employs many people in different areas and some are highest individual tax payers. The veteran actress, who is married to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, was also upset over comments on social media and the media.

The recent barbs between the film fraternity has sharpened since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, and Kangana's continued vitriolic verbal attacks on her colleagues in the industry.