2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Netizens Who Trolled Her for Having Pre-marital Sex

File image of Kangana Ranaut.

File image of Kangana Ranaut.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tookto Twitter to hit back at a netizen who shamed her for having exta-marital sex and said that it is a policing of women's bodies.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had joined the micro-blogging site a few months ago, has been hitting the headlines for her controversial statements and tweets. The actress is quite vocal and never hesitates to put her words and opinions publicly and because of it, she often gets trolled. Recently, she hit back at a user who trolled her for having pre-marital sex, as the tweet reads, “Pre-marital sex is not sanskari, wtf you are against Santana dharma!!!!!” The user also tweeted about her followers being okay with pre-marital sex.

Now hitting back to the same, Kangana tweeted, “Love how all depressed and suicidal snowflake feminists are doing tauba tauba about premarital sex, some of them are scandalised that a Padma Shri awardee indulges in sex... what is with this Victorian/Islamic approach to a woman’s sexuality, snowflakes are melting on my TL.”

The war of words started when a netizen tweeted about how common it is to fall apart, to which the actress wrote that the user should “change the hairstyle asap” and “learn to meditate.” Kangana’s advice didn’t go well with the user and she wrote, “Go f*ck yourself,” to which the actress hilariously replied, “No no no! I am hot and sexy. I don’t do it myself.”

Meanwhile, the actress has flown to Hyderabad today to shoot the remaining part of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actress pens an emotional note as it’s not easy for her to say goodbye to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

The movie is a biography based on the life of the late politician and film actress J Jayalalithaa, who served for six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana will be playing the character of the late politician.

She recently got free from the wedding festivities of her brother and welcomed the new bride home on the occasion of Diwali.


