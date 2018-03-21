Kangana Ranaut Hits Back, Calls Allegations Of Her Involvement In CDR Case 'Lame'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her name being brought up in the Thane Call Detail Record (CDR) case, saying proper investigation must be done before drawing assumptions.According to reports, Kangana's name has cropped up in the Call Detail Records scam. The actress is said to have messaged actor Hrithik Roshan's number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, and it is being investigated whether the lawyer had sourced Hrithik's CDR as well.In response to this, Kangana said in a statement, "When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhe's part. Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions."Rizwan Siddiqui was last week arrested for investigations regarding his other celebrity client, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who came under the lens of the Thane police for allegedly spying on his wife.