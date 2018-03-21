English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut Hits Back, Calls Allegations Of Her Involvement In CDR Case 'Lame'
According to reports, Kangana's name has cropped up in the Call Detail Records scam; the actress is said to have messaged actor Hrithik Roshan's number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, and it is being investigated whether the lawyer had sourced Hrithik's CDR as well.
Image: Yogen Shah
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to her name being brought up in the Thane Call Detail Record (CDR) case, saying proper investigation must be done before drawing assumptions.
According to reports, Kangana's name has cropped up in the Call Detail Records scam. The actress is said to have messaged actor Hrithik Roshan's number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, and it is being investigated whether the lawyer had sourced Hrithik's CDR as well.
In response to this, Kangana said in a statement, "When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhe's part. Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions."
Rizwan Siddiqui was last week arrested for investigations regarding his other celebrity client, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who came under the lens of the Thane police for allegedly spying on his wife.
Also Watch
According to reports, Kangana's name has cropped up in the Call Detail Records scam. The actress is said to have messaged actor Hrithik Roshan's number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, and it is being investigated whether the lawyer had sourced Hrithik's CDR as well.
In response to this, Kangana said in a statement, "When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhe's part. Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions."
Rizwan Siddiqui was last week arrested for investigations regarding his other celebrity client, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who came under the lens of the Thane police for allegedly spying on his wife.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Rani Mukherji; Read The Actor's Open Letter On Her 40th
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
- PSL 2018: Umaid 'Iron Man' Asif Helps Peshawar Eliminate Quetta