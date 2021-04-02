Kangana Ranaut Hits Out at Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, Says 'Will Save Bollywood'

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known to make controversial statements and often calls out people on social media. She recently took a dig at ‘Bollywood ke thekedaars’ Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Her upcoming movie Thalaivi will hit theatres as scheduled on April 23 and the makers are unlikely to delay the dates, like several others, amid the pandemic. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Referring to the same, Kangana tweeted that while big filmmakers are postponing the date of movie releases, Thalaivi will ‘save Bollywood’ and bring back audiences to cinema halls.

Many filmmakers had announced new release dates for their movies earlier this year but they might delay amid the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country.

In her tweets, she also recalled how the bigwigs of Bollywood ganged up on her and tried to oust her from the industry. She went on to call herself the ‘saviour’ of the industry who was dicriminated against for being an outsider. She then asked them to ‘never ever gang up on your Mother again’.

Read the full tweets here:

The actress portrays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jaylalithaa in Thalaivi. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR and is directed by AL Vijay.

Besides this the National Award winning actor will also be seen in action thriller Dhaakad that also stars Arjun Rampal. The film will release on October 1, 2021 which will show Kangana performing some impressive stunts as she plays the role of Agent Agni. She is also working on Tejas where we will see her play an Air Force pilot.

Meanwhile this is not the first time the actress has made such bold claims. Sometime back she compared herself to the likes of veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and Israeli star Gal Gadot.