Kangana Ranaut Hits Out at Trolls, Calls Them ‘Abrahamic’

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently completed the shooting for her upcoming film Dhakaad in Budapest. The makers had organised a wrap-up party to mark the occasion. To grace the occasion, Kangana decided to wear a white lace bralette and white pants. She shared some gorgeous pictures of herself in the outfit on Instagram. She picked some chunky jewellery to complete her look. As for the caption, the actress picked the legendary poet Mirza Ghalib’s couplet. And it goes like this, “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle -Ghalib.” The photos have collected more than one lakh likes on the platform.

Even though the carousel of pictures has recieved much love from her fans on Instagram, some people seem to have not liked her look. Many trolled her for the outfit saying that she was the one who got most uncomfortable when other actresses wore similar outfits.

Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, the actress had uploaded a picture on Instagram Stories in which she addressed them saying, “People who give me gyan about Sanatan dharma please know you sound so Abrahamic”. However, she has now deleted the Instagram Stories.

Apart from Kangana, Dhaakad features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie is directed by Razneesh Ghai. If all goes well then the action film will be released on October 1 this year. The movie’s plot revolves around an international spy. Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Pardeep Purohit will also be seen in crucial role.

