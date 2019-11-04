Kangana Ranaut Hones Dance Skills for Thalaivi at Her Home in Manali, See Video
Kangana is diligently preparing for her role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivi.
Actress Kangana Ranaut has turned her house in Manali into a dance studio! She is diligently preparing for her role of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film Thalaivi, and dance is a significant aspect of the character. In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer.
"The queen never rests. Rehearsals are in full swing for #thalaivi in Manali. Cannot wait for this epic saga," read the video's caption.
The film is titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, and will be directed by AL Vijay.
This year, Kangana has been seen on the big screen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya this year.
In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's kabaddi film, Panga.
