These Childhood Photos Of Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor Will Leave You Surprised
We get you childhood photos of stars Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna and others that would being a smile to your face.
(Image: AFP)
Much before social media and selfies found multiple takers, Bollywood stars were at the mercy of old cameras. We might laud them now for their dazzling ensembles, flawless hairdos and incredible acting, but their life as children wasn't so much about glitz and glamour. We get you childhood photos of stars Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Twinkle Khanna and others that would bring a smile to your face.
Yesterday, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her official Twitter account to share her childhood photo. Take a look and we know you'd not be able to handle this adorable cute photo of the actress sporting 'Afro hair'.
"Found this old picture of me and baby Kangana.... yes the Afro hair baby next to me is Kangana," her tweet read.
We never thought we would ever get to see Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Sunaina Roshan, Rinky Khanna, Ahlam, Ekta Kapoor, Shadab Khan and Twinkle Khanna as kids in one photo. But Ekta Kapoor made it possible by sharing a rare click on her Instagram account. She captioned it as, “Reena Roy was d original Nagin!! and a. Fantastic dancer!!! N who r all these well-fed kids around her!???😂”
Found this old picture of me and baby Kangana.... yes the Afro hair baby next to me is Kangana 😂 pic.twitter.com/sC9H23XRSO— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 25 July 2018
