1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut: I Had Gained 20 kgs for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut in 'Thalaivi' (R)

Kangana Ranaut in 'Thalaivi' (R)

Kangana Ranaut gained 20 kgs for her role of J Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivi' and will be shedding it now as the film nears completion.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is close to completing the shoot of her highly anticipated biopic on J Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi. The movie will trace Jaya's life and times, from her acting and modelling days to becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Thalaivi was supposed to release in June this year but all plans were put on the back burner due to the coronavirus pandemic and the theatre shutdown. Now as people adjust to the new normal and cinemas re-open steadily, the makers will soon be announcing a new release date.

Recently, Kangana revealed on social media that she had gained 20 kgs for Thalaivi and that it is time for her to shed the extra kilos as the movie is nearing completion. She posted an image of doing yoga and wrote, "I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me (sic)."

Digital filmmaking has made it possible for actors to look a certain way on screen even without undergoing major body transformations in real life. However, Kangana claims to have stuck to the old way of filming in Thalaivi by actually gaining weight.

Meanwhile, she will be shooting for her film on the Indian Air Force (IAF), titled Tejas, from December onwards.


