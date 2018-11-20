GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut: I Value the Freedom that We Have a Lot More Because of Rani Laxmibai

Kangana Ranaut says she had heard stories of Rani Laxmibai’s valour and sacrifice while growing up but she did not know the intensity of her life back then.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s 2017 film Simran. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Kangana Ranaut says she values freedom because of Rani Laxmibai. “I’ve grown up listening to Rani Laxmibai’s legend and folklore like all of us but at the same time I did not know the intensity of her life. Her youth had gone in battling the enemy and preparing the regular people to become warriors,” Kangana told IANS.

“What was unknown about her life is that she fought for many things that are acceptable today like adoption and women empowerment. She was completely against untouchability and she neither believed in caste system. She was a Brahmin who fought like Kshatriyas. She fought against Bargad Pratha, Parda system, caste system and untouchability. She fought for all these things relentlessly and conquered all those.

“She was a visionary and I value the freedom that we have because of her a lot more,” she added.



Directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai, will release on January 25 next year. Kangana will be bringing her life alive on the big screen.
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, also said: “It’s an honour to be able to salute her through our upcoming film Manikarnika.”

To this, producer Kamal Jain added: “Manikarnika is a heartfelt tribute to Rani Laxmibai, who gave birth to Indian independence, a hero who inspires generations even now.”

