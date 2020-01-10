Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut Impresses Her Panga Coach with Dedication

Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen playing a former National-level kabaddi playerin Panga, has been trained by Gauri Wadekar.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Impresses Her Panga Coach with Dedication
Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen playing a former National-level kabaddi playerin Panga, has been trained by Gauri Wadekar.

Kangana Ranaut, underwent rigorous training for her upcoming movie Panga with the help of Gauri Wadekar. A report in Mumbai Mirror shares how the actress prepared for the role.

Kangana will be seen playing a former National-level Kabaddi player with a desire to make a comeback in the Ashwini Iyer directorial. Gauri has represented India on international platforms, twice. She shared how the actress impressed her with her quick learning.

"She told me to teach her the basic moves on our first meeting itself. I was shocked as I teach young girls and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging techniques just by observing it a couple of times. I was awestruck,” she said.

The session started in the morning at 8 and go on for two hours. Gauri appreciated Kangana's punctuality throughout the sessions. The film was shot in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai in different weathers, but the actress remained dedicated throughout.

Talking about the requirements of playing the sport, Gauri shared, “Kabaddi requires swift legwork, so her workout routine included squats and lunges. We trained on attack strategies, defence, how to go for the bonus and which leg to put the weight on in each position.”

She also explained the pre-pregnancy and post-pregnancy working and training modules. “She had to weigh more than usual for the post-pregnancy shoot, so for that segment we focused on gaining muscle rather than losing weight.”

Explaining her own preparedness, Kangana said, “You need a lot of stamina in Kabaddi, just like wrestling, so I stuck to a wholesome diet that included carbohydrates, fat, raw vegetables and juices. I had to gain a lot of weight in my legs to look authentic as a raider (player who attacks from the opposing team), but I had to change it for the part where I am shown as a retired player.”

Panga is slated to release on January 24, 2020 and also stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chaddha.

