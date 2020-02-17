Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Impresses in Her Fighter Pilot Look in 'Tejas'

The Indian Air Force was the country's first defence forces to induct women in combat roles in 2016, and 'Tejas' takes inspiration from the landmark event.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Impresses in Her Fighter Pilot Look in 'Tejas'
'Tejas' film poster

Kangana Ranaut has launched the first look poster of her upcoming actioner Tejas. The new still shows her dressed as an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, with a fighter plane and vast, open skies behind her. The new film is about a daring fighter pilot, essayed by Kangana.

The IAF was country's defence forces to induct women in combat roles in 2016, and Tejas takes inspiration from the landmark event.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Kangana said "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform goes unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey."

Check out Kangana's first look as IAF fighter pilot in Tejas below:

Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and will release in April 2021. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram