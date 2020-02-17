Kangana Ranaut Impresses in Her Fighter Pilot Look in 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut has launched the first look poster of her upcoming actioner Tejas. The new still shows her dressed as an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, with a fighter plane and vast, open skies behind her. The new film is about a daring fighter pilot, essayed by Kangana.

The IAF was country's defence forces to induct women in combat roles in 2016, and Tejas takes inspiration from the landmark event.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Kangana said "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform goes unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I am looking forward to the journey."

Check out Kangana's first look as IAF fighter pilot in Tejas below:

IT'S OFFICIAL... #KanganaRanaut as Air Force pilot in #Tejas... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Will be RSVP's second film [after #Uri] on our brave soldiers... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... April 2021 release. #TejasFirstLook pic.twitter.com/s2nIhD8eNS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and will release in April 2021. The film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.