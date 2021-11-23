Kangana Ranaut In Legal Trouble Again; FIR Against Actress For Instagram Post 'Spreading Hatred Against Sikhs'

A fresh FIR has been filed against actress Kangana Ranaut at Khar police station Mumbai regarding her Instagram Story over hate-filled context against Sikhs. A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee led by its President Manjinder Singh Sirsa met senior police officials in Mumbai on Monday. The delegation apprised officials that how time and again Kangana is involved in hurting Sikh sentiments and that legal action should be initiated against her.

An FIR now under section 295A has been registered against the Manikarnika actress for her hateful content on social media.

Kangana on Saturday posted on Instagram, ‘khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today but lets not forget one woman , the only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jhutti ke niche crush kiya tha…’. She was referring to Indira Gandhi who launched the operation Blue Star at Golden Temple Amritsar in the year 1984.

After this post, she had to face heat from Sikhs across the country. Akali Dal leader and spokesperson, Sirsa said that Kangana doesn’t deserve Padma Shri and this honour should be taken back from her by the President of India. He added that the actress should either be in jail or a mental hospital for making such statements against the Sikh community.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), too, filed police complaints against Ranaut on Saturday for allegedly making seditious and derogatory remarks. IYC national secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the outfit’s legal cell, filed a complaint against the actress at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

A couple of days prior to this, the actress had also drawn criticism towards her after her comment on India’s Independent. She had said that the Independent that the country got from the British in the year 1947 was ‘bheek’ or alms and we got real Indepencde only after the Narendra Modi led BJP government came in power in 2014.

