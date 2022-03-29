Kangana Ranaut Indirectly Accuses 'Failing Producer' Karan Johar of Getting Her 'Banned' from...

The queen of Bollywood and controversy’s favourite child, Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to take a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar over nepotism in the film industry. Kangana addresses KJO and his friends as “movie mafias”, and on various occasions makes it a point to directly or indirectly pass comments at him. Well this time, Kangana settled with a cryptic post. In one of her Instagram Stories on March 28, Monday, Kangana apparently called Karan Johar a “failing producer”.

She started her post by stating, “In the latest news, movie mafia daddy, a fading director and now failing producer as well who is desperately clinging to south superstars and their movies to save his fading career”. Kangana then accused the filmmaker of getting her banned from an entertainment website which she called “****villa”. She added that the filmmaker has bought most of the stakes at this entertainment portal.

She alleged that Karan Johar runs the entertainment website for his nepotism mafia propaganda, and is suddenly rattled, following which he is controlling everything on grassroot level. She further added, “I wonder why!!! Maybe because he realises that his time is up and he is nervous.”

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana accused the “mafia media” of spreading fake numbers of her reality show, Lock Upp which streams on OTT platform, Alt Balaji and MX Player. The actor mentioned that last week, Lock Upp recorded 30 million views, however the media reported 4.5 million. According to Kangana, 4.5 million were just the live views of one episode. “Kitna dard ho raha hai ki spreading fake numbers (It’s so painful for them that they are spreading fake numbers). Kitni jal rahi hai dekh ke, acha laga (but it’s good to see that people are getting jealous).

Kangana hosts the reality show, Lock Upp wherein several controversial celebrities and Instagram Influencers are locked inside the actor’s badass jail. Every week, the Judgement Day episode features Kangana schooling the jail inmates on their behaviour throughout the week, and towards the end of the episode, one contestant gets evicted.

