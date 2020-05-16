Kangana Ranaut Is Missing Her Hostel Days, Shares Throwback Pictures

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is reminiscing over her golden school memories. From chilling with friends to late-night makeup tutorials, the diva is revisiting her school and hostel memories.

Kangana’s team has shared the glimpses of her fond memories on Instagram.

“That's what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime,” read the post.

The team even asked Kangana’s online family, “Do you miss your hostel days too? Tell us in the comments below”.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, Kangana wrote a poem for her mother. The poem was a tribute from a child to its mother.

“They say a mother understands what a child does not say, today let's tell them out loud. Let's make #MothersDay extra special for our mothers by telling them what's in our hearts!!,” the caption read.





Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, where she essays late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. She had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. The film is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

