MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Is Missing Her Hostel Days, Shares Throwback Pictures

Kangana Ranaut Is Missing Her Hostel Days, Shares Throwback Pictures

Kangana Ranaut's official Instagram handle shared throwback pictures from her school days in DAV, Chandigarh.

Share this:

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is reminiscing over her golden school memories. From chilling with friends to late-night makeup tutorials, the diva is revisiting her school and hostel memories.

Kangana’s team has shared the glimpses of her fond memories on Instagram.

“That's what we can file this post under. Obsessing over these images from 2003, when #KanganaRanaut in her hostel DAV 15 Girls School, Chandigarh chilling with friends, flaunting 'Miss Evening' tiaras, late night make up tutorials, eating together in school mess and making memories that last a lifetime,” read the post.

The team even asked Kangana’s online family, “Do you miss your hostel days too? Tell us in the comments below”.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, Kangana wrote a poem for her mother. The poem was a tribute from a child to its mother.

“They say a mother understands what a child does not say, today let's tell them out loud. Let's make #MothersDay extra special for our mothers by telling them what's in our hearts!!,” the caption read.



Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, where she essays late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. She had gained almost 20 kilos for her role in the film. The film is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading