2-min read

Kangana Ranaut is on a High Fashion Marathon at 2019 Cannes Film Festival, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut made heads turn with her classic gold Kanjeevaram saree and glamorous black pantsuit at the 72nd Cannes film festival.

News18.com

May 17, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut is on a High Fashion Marathon at 2019 Cannes Film Festival, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Actress Kangana Ranaut looked as elegant as ever as she revealed her first look from the Cannes film festival 2019.

Flaunting her tradition, the actress wore a classic Kanjeevaram saree styled with a twist. She completed her look with violet coloured velvet gloves and a gold belt. The outfit was designed by Indian ace designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Kangana also wore a glamorous pantsuit, with a beige corset top to attend the Grey Goose bash at Nikki Beach in Cannes. She definitely reminded us all that pants can be just as chic as a dress-- especially when worn together.

Take a look:

#kanganaranaut at #Cannes2019

Kangana also delivered a speech at the India Pavilion at the 72nd edition of the ongoing prestigious gala. She spoke about her journey, the changes in the industry, the need to take care of technicians and her idea of nationalism among other things.

"I don't know when and how nationalism and being liberal became two different things because nationalism is something very spiritual in nature. When you identify with another being, when you fall in love with someone, it is such an exhilarating feeling. You include them, and you feel one with them.

"And if you identify with a set of people, that makes your family, right? And then you start to identify with your village, your caste people... It expands your experience of inclusiveness. So, nationalism is nothing but identifying with a whole lot of people who have vowed to be in the same constitution or have the same passport or vow to protect the same land. It's nothing but your extended family," Kangana said.

The actress lost 5 kgs in just 10 days to look her best at the French Riviera. A series of posts shared by the actress' team of Instagram reveal that the actress had been sweating it out in the gym to get in perfect shape for the Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, the actress' team shared a collage on Instagram, in which an old picture of Kangana was juxtaposed with a recent one and the caption on it read, "What a transformation! Kangana Ranaut lost 5 kgs in just 10 days, just in time to fit into couture."



