Kangana Ranaut is Proud of This Sword Injury on Her Forehead Sustained During Manikarnika Shoot

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently took control of her Twitter handle, earlier managed by her team, shared a throwback post. Kangana shared the story behind an accident she met while shooting for her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress played the iconic role of Rani Laxmi Bai and was seen performing many action sequences in the film. In the picture shared by the actress, one can see a deep cut on her forehead between her brows.

She revealed that she got the injury on the sets of the film while shooting for a sword fighting scene. As described by Kangana, her co-star Nihar Pandya accidentally lifted a real sword that was heavy and hit her head causing profuse bleeding. She had to get 15 stitches post-accident but flaunted the scar proudly.

In another injury while shooting for the period drama, Kangana hurt her ankle which was later discovered to be a ligament tear.

She will next be seen in Vijay’s Thalaivi as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film also features Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in crucial roles. Kangana also has Tejas, helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. She will be seen as a brave woman in uniform during one of India's first Light Combat Aircraft. Tejas is expected to hit the screens in April 2021. She will also be seen as a spy in another of her next announced project, Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai.