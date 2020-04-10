Kangana Ranaut is Setting New Fitness Goals During Quarantine

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is not willing to not to laze around during her quarantine period.

Her team has uploaded a video of Kangana with her fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh. In the clip, where Kangana’s adorable nephew also makes an appearance, she is seen exercising with absolute zeal.

The post was captioned as, “Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go(sic.)”

Currently, Kangana is spending some quality time with family in Manali. Last month, she was seen in a post-workout selfie, dressed in a white hoodie.





The caption along the image read, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she's Manali”.

Kangana will be seen in Vijay’s Thalaivi playing the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. To look convincing as the late politician, the Queen actress had put on 20 kilos.

Thalaivi is scheduled to hit the screens on June 26.

Kangana is additionally prepaing for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas where she will be essaying an Indian Air Force pilot. In her next announced project, Dhaakad directed by Razneesh Ghai she will be seen as a spy.





Follow @News18Movies for more

