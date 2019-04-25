English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut is SOTY 2's Actress Tara Sutaria's Role Model
Tara Sutaria, who will make her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in Bollywood, considers Kangana a role model.
Tara Sutaria, who will make her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in Bollywood, considers Kangana a role model.
Kangana Ranaut fuelled up the nepotism debate in Bollywood when she appeared on Karan Johar popular yet controversial chat show Koffee With Karan in 2017. She called the host a "movie mafia" and "the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood."
Many agreed to her, given the fact that the filmmaker launched a number of star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sara Ali Khan and most noticeably Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. And now, he is all set to launch another popular name, Ananya Panday with his upcoming film Student of the Year 2. Along with Panday, he will also introduce Tara Sutaria in the industry.
Interestingly, during a recent media interaction, debutante Sutaria said that being an outsider, she respects Ranaut and also considers her a role model. Elaborating further she stated that the Manikarnika actress has achieved everything on the basis of her talent. "Kangana has achieved everything on the basis of her talent, and without any support whatsoever. And being an upcoming actor, for me, Kangana Ranaut is a role model as she has inspired me," Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying.
Talking about her role in the SOTY2, Sutaria's character appears to be aspirational as she wants to win a dancing competition to see her dreams come true. Ananya, on the other hand, comes across as a brat, who will come into her own while her character traverses the difficult college life. While Tiger as Rohan is a freewheeling spirit and features in his trademark stylish dancing and high-flying self.
So far, two songs of the film, a remixed version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's hit track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan have been released.
Student of the Year 2 is written and directed by Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein) and music composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The film will debut in theatres on May 10, amidst much anticipation.
