Kangana Ranaut is the Daughter of Himachal Pradesh, It's Our Duty to Provide Her Security: CM

Himachal Pradesh government will provide security to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while speaking to reporters after a BJP legislature party meet in Shimla.

"Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and a celebrity too. It's our duty to give her security. I have told the Director-General of police Sanjay Kundu to take steps accordingly," the CM said.

The CM also said that Kangana's sister called him on Saturday and her father too formally wrote to the Himachal Pradesh police, requesting security for the actress.

"Kangana Ranaut's father has given in writing asking for police protection. I've directed DGP in this regard. She'll be provided security here. We are also discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside HP as she is leaving for Mumbai on 9th September," he added.

The chief minister, however, refused to say anything on Kangana Ranaut's recent remarks on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, stating that the matter is being investigated. He also refused to say anything about the alleged threats given by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to the actress.

Kangana is having a war of words with Shiv Sena politician Sanjay Raut. She has condemned Raut for his abusive remarks on her, and said that it showed his mentality.

The actress posted a video message on her verified Twitter account. In the over minute-long video, Kangana stressed upon the freedom of expression.

"Sanjay Raut ji, you have called me H****khor Ladki, you have abused me. You are a government official, you would know that, in this country, how many girls are getting raped, how many girls are getting abused, they are getting insulted, domestic violence, not every day but every hour. You know who is responsible for all this? It is a mentality like yours," she began.

"Daughters of this country won't forgive you. When Aamir Khan ji spoke about intolerance, no one abused him. When Naseeruddin Shah opened up about it, no one abused him. I have praised Mumbai Police in my past interviews," she said, adding that she has criticised the Mumbai Police after past few incidents, including the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"That is my freedom of expression. Sanjay ji, I condemn you and your thoughts. You are not Maharashtra. You can't say that I am insulting Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still, I'll come to Mumbai on September 9. Will see you. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra," she added.

The war of words between Sanjay Raut and the Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana's "Mumbai feeling like PoK" comment.

Sanjay Raut had asked the actress to apologise for her comments, but she shared the video to assert that she has complete freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies)