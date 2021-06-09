Kangana Ranaut is Waiting For a Partner Amid 'Romantic' Mumbai Rains

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on her Instagram account, took to the photo-sharing app to reveal that she is in a romantic mood due to the Mumbai rains. The actress shared a selfie from her car and added that she has resorted to daydreaming as she is single.

In the humorous Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Nothing is more romantic than Mumbai rains, but single people can just daydream.” She also asked for her partner to ‘show up.’ “Who is meant for me, please show up na,” Kangana further wrote.

After recovering from Covid-19, Kangana recently paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar for the first time with her family. She posted pictures of her visit on Instagram on Monday and shared that she was stunned and speechless with its beauty.

Kangana was accompanied by her sister Rangoli, nephew and mother. In the images, she is posing with her family against the backdrop of the stunning Golden Temple.

“Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time ….speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity…" Kangana captioned the pictures.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. She is also part of the films Tejas and Dhaakad, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

