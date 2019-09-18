Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut Jets Off to the US For Look Test of Jayalalithaa Biopic 'Thalaivi'

Thalaivi is scheduled to go on floors after Diwali and its shooting will happen near Mysuru, Karnataka.

IANS

Updated:September 18, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Jets Off to the US For Look Test of Jayalalithaa Biopic 'Thalaivi'
(Photo: Instagram/Ami Patel)
Kangana Ranaut has taken off to Los Angeles, US with the Thalaivi team for look tests. The actress returned from Thailand on Tuesday evening after attending an event and is now on her way to the US where she will be undergoing various look tests with Hollywood expert Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049.

"I am very curious about this process, I don't know how it will impact my expressions and approach to my character but this is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me," said Kangana, who will be playing late politician Jayalalithaa in the film.

A multi-lingual film, Thalaivi is scheduled to go on floors after Diwali and its shooting will happen near Mysuru, Karnataka. The film is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

The film was earlier titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu and Jaya in Hindi, but Kangana insisted that due respect must be given to an ancient Indian language like Tamil, and the title Thalaivi should be retained across all three versions.

