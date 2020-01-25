Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami Among Padma Award Winners

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were among 141 persons conferred the Padma awards by the government of India on Saturday, the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

The list includes seven Padma Vibhushans, 16 Padma Bhushans and 118 Padma Shris.

Johar, Ranaut and Kapoor have been awarded the Padma Shri for their contribution the field of art. Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami, as well as veteran TV actor Sarita Joshi have also been conferred the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

Expressing his excitement on being honoured with the Padma Shri, Johar said, "It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream everyday, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me."

While Kangana said, "I'm humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream; to every daughter; to every mother; and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our coutry."

Kapoor also took to Twitter to say that she was "humbled and overwhelmed" to get the honour.

Meanwhile, Eminent personalities, including former Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes, Olympian boxer Mary Kom, former Mauritius prime minister Anerood Jugnauth have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

The President of India will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function which will be held at the Rashrapati Bhavan in March or April this year.

