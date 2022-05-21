Kangana Congratulates Kartik, Kiara As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Becomes Bollywood's Biggest Opener of 2022

Kangana Ranaut congratulated Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 over its day 1 box office collection. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which clashed with Kangana’s Dhaakad at the box office, recorded the biggest opening day box office collection for a Hindi film in 2022. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 14.11 crores on its opening day.

Reacting to Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s box office collections, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiya 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office… Congratulations to entire team of the film (sic).” Trade experts are yet to reveal the box office collection of Dhaakad.

Earlier this month, Kangana and Kiara were seen promoting each other’s movies. Both actresses attended Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. At the party, Kiara and Kangana recorded a video in which they were seen urging fans to watch both their movies. “Watch both the movies on 20th May guys,” Kiara screamed while the background music played loudly in the background.

Trade analysts had predicted that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would open fairly better than Dhaakad. Speaking with News18.com, producer and film business expert Girish Johar had predicted that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would open between Rs 9 and 10 crore while Dhaakad would receive a Rs 3 to 4 crore opening.

Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received positive reviews from the critics. News18’s review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 reads: “Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have done a fair job and their chemistry is not that bad. It is a good pair in terms of on-screen presence. The Anees Baazmee directorial is an entertaining watch for sure.”

The review of Dhaakad reads: “Ranaut’s solid performance combined with high-impact stunt work puts a stamp on her as a formidable female action star. Besides her, Rampal seems to be on a roll, bringing some manic energy and an amazing swag to his character and even stealing some scenes away from Ranaut.”

