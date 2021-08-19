Kangana Ranaut Kickstarts Pre-Production of Tiku Weds Sheru, Shares Photo

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Dhaakad in Bupadest and is not all set to kickstart the production of her upcoming film Tiku weds Sheru. The film will be produced by her production house Manikarnika films. The actress took to social media to share a photo of her team as they start off with their work.

Sharing a couple of pictures, she wrote, “Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins first week of November … ❤️@nawazuddin._siddiqui".

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram to inform her fans about suspicious activity going on with her Instagram account. Kangana posted a story and said that someone in China had tried to access her account, which later got disabled. She further added that her posts about the Taliban’s occupation in Afghanistan had also disappeared. The actress said that she had to access her own account through her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s cell phone.

Kangana shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, which read, “Last night I got Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again."

She further added, “Took my sister’s phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy… Unbelievable (sic)."

On the professional front, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film’s release was postponed owing to the coronavirus surge. She also has Tejas in the pipeline. Under her banner Manikarnika Films, she has also announced Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Apart from this, she will also direct and star in Emergency, a film based on the life of Indira Gandhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here