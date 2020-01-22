Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Saif Ali Khan For His 'No Concept of India Before the British' Comment
Kangana Ranaut stated that the existence of the Mahabharat was a contradiction to Saif Ali Khan's comment.
Saif Ali Khan became the subject of trolling on social after a recent comment he made in an interview with Anupama Chopra. Now actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to the comment in her own way.
Saif while talking about the history of Tanhaji had started that it was not exact and that he did not take a stand against it. The actor claimed that his reason for this was that the role offered to him was a "delicious" one that he could not resist. He added that there was no concept of India before the British.
In an interview with Zee News, Kangana Ranaut pointed out the Mahabharat as a contradiction to what Saif had said. "If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. You see even Europe has these small nations. But these had a collective identity, that’s why Sri Krishna went to all these places with Pandavas and the Kauravas, to ask them who will be a part of the war."
Earlier Ranaut had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone for standing in solidarity with the students of JNU. Even though Ranaut claimed that Deepika had a democratic right to stand with the students, the former added that she would never "stand with the Tukde gang".
