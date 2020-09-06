Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Sanjay Raut for Abusive Comment, Arjun Kapoor Tests Covid-19 Positive

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for abusing her during a recent interview. She reiterated that she will be coming to Mumbai on September 9 and anyone who dares can stop her.

In another news, Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. He is asymptomatic and currently quarantined at his home.

Also, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanashyam Nayak was hospitalised as his neck developed a lump. He will undergo surgery for the same.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's abusive comment on her in a video released on social media.

Ghanashyam Nayak, who is most popular for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in long running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalised and will undergo a surgery soon.

Sushant Singh Rajput's superhit Chhichhore was released a year ago on this day and, marking the occasion, his co-stars in the film, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, have paid tribute to the late actor.

Arjun Kapoor informed his fans and followers via social media that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor is currently quarantined at home.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) grilled Rhea Chakraborty in connection with drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.