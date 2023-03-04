Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh with their daughter Vamika. Actress Kangana Ranaut has now shared a video of the couple from the temple and praised them for being ‘such a good example’.

Anushka and Virat visited the temple ahead of the former’s Test Match against Australia. Sharing their video on her Instagram Stories, the Queen actress wrote, “Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both." Kangana also added a clapping emoji to her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, a video of Anushka and her cricketer husband visiting the temple has also gone viral on social media. In the clip, the couple were seen sitting inside the temple with other devotees. Talking about their religious visit, Anushka earlier told news agency ANI, “We came here to offer prayers and had a good darshan at Mahakaleshwar Temple.”

Time and again, Anushka and Virat are seen going on a pilgrimage. Earlier this year, they visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their little daughter. In Vrindavan, the family paid a visit to Baba Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, and in Rishikesh, they visited Swami Dayanand Ashram.

Virat and Anushka often dish out major couple goals. They are also each other’s biggest cheerleaders, In a recent conversation with the RCB podcast, Virat shared, “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive.”

Virat further added, “When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be releasing on Netflix soon.

