At 37 and 27, How are They Young Stars: Kangana Takes Dig at Ranbir and Alia, Again

Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Updated:March 28, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
At 37 and 27, How are They Young Stars: Kangana Takes Dig at Ranbir and Alia, Again
Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Kangana Ranaut, in a fresh war of words, has trained her guns at actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, yet again. Only last month, Kangana had said that actors like Alia, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir should own up to the responsibility of being popular stars, with a substantial clout, and take up important political issues that concern wider public interest.

In a fresh statement given to Mid-Day, Kangana said “And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair... bacche hai ki dumb hai ki kya hai.” Alia turned 26 this month while Ranbir is 36-year-old.

She added, “If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine but about the country, it’s my personal choice.”

In a media address, singling out Ranbir, she had said, “These are people who feel absolutely exclusive, saying one has nothing to do with the rest of India. This is the kind of attitude that Karan Johar and gang thrive on. And a lot of negative PR about me has been happening from these people. Maybe you don’t know, but I know who gives out news (about me). That’s why whenever I do something; it is to put them in their place.”

After the moderately successful Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is gearing up to feature as J Jayalalithaa in a biopic based on the now late Chief Minister and actor. She also has Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga lined up.

