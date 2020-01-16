Take the pledge to vote

Kangana Ranaut Launches Production House Manikarnika Films, See Pic

Kangana Ranaut had stepped behind the camera first in 2019 as co-director of 'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi'. Now, she has opened up a production house named after her directorial debut-- Manikarnika Films.

January 16, 2020
Actress Kangana Ranaut has had an eventful journey in Bollywood. From playing a variety of roles in films to trying her hand at directing, she has experimented possibly more than any of her peers in the industry.

And now Kangana has taken another new step by opening up her own production house named Manikarnika Films. A picture of the production house's inauguration was shared on Twitter by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen at the inauguration pooja alongside her brother Akshit. In the tweet, Rangoli revealed that Akshit, who studied film production from the New York Film Academy, would be looking after the legal and finance departments of the venture.

Rangoli also shared an outside view of the production house building revealing it to be located in Pali Hill in Mumbai. She also pointed out how this had been Kangana's dream for the past ten years which was now achieved through honesty and truth.

The name of Kangana's production house is a clear nod to her 2019 picture titled Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi. The film was also her directorial debut. It is only a matter of time until fans get to hear of her first film as a producer. Currently, Kangana is set to appear on the big screen on January 24 in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. She is also filming for Thalaivi, which is set to be trilingual release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. She is also playing lead in Dhaakad, an out and out action flick.

