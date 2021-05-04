Kangana Ranaut Liked Tweet Calling Sonu Sood 'Fraud' Before Her Account was Suspended

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real life hero amid the pandemic with his numerous welfare activities to help people in crises. However, the actor has been called a ‘fraud’ by a Twitter user. And it seems Kangana Ranaut supports this view as she liked his tweet.

On Monday, a user on Twitter posted advertisement images of Sonu Sood promoting the use of oxygen concentrating machines on the digital platform. While sharing the images, he wrote, "Such a fraud using a crisis to make money Oxygen concentrator Rs. 2 lakh." The tweet was liked by over 2700 people and the Bollywood actress was one of them.

As the concentrators in the advertisement cost around 2 lakh, the user named Mithun continued that Sonu is cheating people by promoting these expensive oxygen concentrators amid Covid-19 crises. He criticised the actor for exploiting the situation for personal gain. “Even 10 litres of oxygen concentrator doesn’t cost 1 lac and you are charging 2 lacs for a 5 leter oxygen concentrator (sic),” the user added. He further accused the actor and called him a fraud. He wrote that BMC was right in saying he was a serial offender.

Such a fraud using a crisis to make money Oxygen concentrator ₹2 lakh ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WvFuQRxY5B — Maithun (@Being_Humor) May 3, 2021

The actor has been associated with the brand -Tushti-since 2020, says the website of the company. The actor endorses the company’s new range of Oximeters and Infrared Thermometers. The website reveals that the brand got associated with Sonu to educate people across the country about the correct use of medical devices and how they are vital in monitoring one’s health.

Earlier in the month, Kangana tweeted asking Sonu to appreciate the efficacy of the vaccine for Covid-19 post his speedy recovery. She asked the actor to urge people to get their jabs.

Sonu and Kangana were also a part of Kangana’s ambitious project Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi before he decided to move out. Kangana had claimed that Sonu stepped out because he refused to work under a female director, whereas Sonu clarified that 80% of his scenes were chopped off and the scenes which were narrated to him were not there.

