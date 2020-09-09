Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena: You Broke My Work Place, Will Expose You, Tweets Actress



The message was shared shortly after she landed in Mumbai and reached home on Wednesday. There was a crowd comprising of Shiv Sena and Karni Sena activists at the airport when she landed. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her. Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.



All these workers gathered at the Terminal-2 of the airport. "The actress was escorted out of the airport by the personnel of the central security forces and the Mumbai police. She was provided security right from the tarmac," the official said. She has been provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre. On her arrival, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said.



Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present. Kangana had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for "illegal construction" at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.



The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had begun the work of demolishing "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the Bollywood actress, a civic official said. The demolition work began shortly after 11am on Wednesday, the official told PTI.



The 33-year-old actress had alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena. The BMC had posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing of the action the civic body is set to take, he said.



A day after pasting a 'Stop Work' notice, BMC officials reached the premises of her Manikarnika Films office in Khar West to demolish the 'illegal alterations and constructions'. The BMC on Tuesday also filed a "caveat" in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges the stop-work notice issued to her.



In several tweets, Kangana has been protesting the BMC's move to demolish her property in Mumbai. The actress also compared her office space to the Ram Mandir and the BMC to the Mughal emperor Babur. Sharing photos of the BMC workers with sledge hammers at her office gates, she said, "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy.”



"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began. She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work.



This comes after a threat from Sena leader Sanjay Raut who warned her against returning to the city after Kangana compared it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The actress' row with the Maharashtra government erupted over her criticism of the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation and her remark that she felt unsafe in the city. In a fierce backlash, Sena and NCP leaders including state Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh said she should stay out of Mumbai if she felt that way.