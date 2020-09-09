MOVIES

Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena: You Broke My Work Place, Will Expose You, Tweets Actress

News18.com | September 9, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena Live Updates: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been locked in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government, has posted a video message addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the BMC demolished parts of her home in Mumbai. She shared that she now understands how Kashmiri Pandits felt after property is vandalised.

In the clip, Kangana is heard saying in Hindi, "Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn't always remain the same."
Sep 9, 2020 8:01 pm (IST)

Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a video she tweeted on Wednesday, after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated demolition work at her Bandra office.

Now, Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil, said, Mumbai is the mother that does not discriminate. Let us all be respectful to the spirit of Mumbai and the dignity of the elected offices of the state.

Sep 9, 2020 7:56 pm (IST)

People comparing this great city and our police force to that of Pakistan is outlandish. At best, it is a baseless remark to gain publicity and limelight: Jayant Patil.

Sep 9, 2020 7:53 pm (IST)

It is painful to come across people who are not grateful to what Mumbai and Maharashtra has to offer - in terms of the opportunities, women safety and tolerance: Jayant Patil.

Sep 9, 2020 7:33 pm (IST)

Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now: Kangana Ranaut.

Sep 9, 2020 7:20 pm (IST)

Come Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless: Kangana Ranaut. 

Sep 9, 2020 6:56 pm (IST)

My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well, I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right: Kangana Ranaut

Sep 9, 2020 6:46 pm (IST)

Prasoon Joshi took to Twitter to extend his support to Kangana Ranaut. "Stay strong @KanganaTeam you have the inner strength to see you through the toughest of times #KanganaRanaut ", read his tweet.

Sep 9, 2020 6:24 pm (IST)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut in her fight against the Shiva Sena, which escalated after BMC demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in Mumbai.

Sep 9, 2020 5:35 pm (IST)

Ankita Lokhande took to Twitter to extend her support to Kangana Ranaut after BMC demolished her property in Mumbai. She called her "BRAVEHEART". 

Sep 9, 2020 5:05 pm (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned demolition of a portion of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow, says she should get "proper atmosphere" to work in her field. "Very unfortunate behaviour by the Maha govt. Maha govt act was done out of vengeance," he said.

Sep 9, 2020 4:58 pm (IST)

Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: "Today I promise to the country that I will not only make a film on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir, and awaken the citizens of the country, because I knew this would happen to us but if it has happened with me it means something. Uddhav Thackeray, it's good that this hatred and terrorism happened with me because it means something. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra."

Film and TV celebs took to social media to extend their support to Kangana Ranaut after BMC demolished her property in Mumbai in her absence.

Sep 9, 2020 4:03 pm (IST)

Even as Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai airport on Wednesday, a section of the political set along with activists had already gone all out to extend support for the actress in her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena. Among them is BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who asked the actress to keep faith. "Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle," Swamy tweeted on Wednesday.

Sep 9, 2020 3:58 pm (IST)

Kangana Ranaut posts video message addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of her home in Mumbai. "

"I think you have done me a huge favour because I always knew what the Kashmiri Pandits have gone through, today I felt it," she said. She then promised to make a film on Kashmir and Ayodhya.

Sep 9, 2020 3:51 pm (IST)

Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena - workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, with some critics saying she was targeted while other defaulters were spared.

Sep 9, 2020 3:32 pm (IST)

More visuals shared by Kangana of parts of her Mumbai home demolished by BMC on Wednesday.

Sep 9, 2020 3:30 pm (IST)

Kangana Ranaut reaches home, shares visuals of BMC's demolition.

Sep 9, 2020 3:18 pm (IST)

Kangana Ranaut has reached her Khar residence. Meanwhile, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui addressed the media. He said, "There is nothing illegal. It's a bungalow and residential property, which was not used for commercial purposes."

He also said, "Kangana will assess the damaged and it may be in crores. They have damaged furniture and paintings." 

Dia Mirza says BMC moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable.

Sep 9, 2020 1:41 pm (IST)

Visuals of Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport today.

Sep 9, 2020 1:34 pm (IST)

Visuals of demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai.

The message was shared shortly after she landed in Mumbai and reached home on Wednesday. There was a crowd comprising of Shiv Sena and Karni Sena activists at the airport when she landed. Kangana, who flew from Chandigarh by a scheduled commercial flight, landed at Mumbai around 2.30 pm. Sena workers with black flags were seen outside the airport, shouting slogans against her. Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai.

All these workers gathered at the Terminal-2 of the airport. "The actress was escorted out of the airport by the personnel of the central security forces and the Mumbai police. She was provided security right from the tarmac," the official said. She has been provided Y-plus category security cover by the Centre. On her arrival, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar amid tight security, a police official said.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present. Kangana had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for "illegal construction" at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had begun the work of demolishing "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the Bollywood actress, a civic official said. The demolition work began shortly after 11am on Wednesday, the official told PTI.

The 33-year-old actress had alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena. The BMC had posted a second notice outside her bungalow, informing of the action the civic body is set to take, he said.

A day after pasting a 'Stop Work' notice, BMC officials reached the premises of her Manikarnika Films office in Khar West to demolish the 'illegal alterations and constructions'. The BMC on Tuesday also filed a "caveat" in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges the stop-work notice issued to her.

In several tweets, Kangana has been protesting the BMC's move to demolish her property in Mumbai. The actress also compared her office space to the Ram Mandir and the BMC to the Mughal emperor Babur. Sharing photos of the BMC workers with sledge hammers at her office gates, she said, "Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy.”

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now," Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began. She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work.

This comes after a threat from Sena leader Sanjay Raut who warned her against returning to the city after Kangana compared it to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The actress' row with the Maharashtra government erupted over her criticism of the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation and her remark that she felt unsafe in the city. In a fierce backlash, Sena and NCP leaders including state Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh said she should stay out of Mumbai if she felt that way.

Live TV

