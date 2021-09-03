Kangana Ranaut Looks Like Spitting Image of Jayalalithaa in Latest Thalaivii Teaser

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming movie ‘Thalaivii. The theatrical release of the much-awaited biographical film about the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is just around the corner. Kangana is using social media platforms to increase the curiosity among the audience to watch the film. The Queen actress, on Wednesday evening, took to Instagram and shared a video featuring few snippets of her upcoming film.

For the past few weeks, Kangana has been sharing pictures and videos related to Thalaivii. In the latest video shared by her, Kangana’s uncanny similarity with late politician Jayalalithaa has left fans baffled. The retro look of the actress for her upcoming film has become a major topic of discussion among fans, who are desperately waiting for the film’s release.

In the collage video, Kangana has shared glimpses of her scenes from Thalaivii alongside actual footage of Jayalalithaa’s iconic films. While sharing the clip, she thanked director Vijay for helping her in recreating several moments from the life of the late politician in the most surreal manner. She also praised designer Neeta Lulla for giving her the look of Jayalalithaa.

Fans showered their love for Kangana in the comment section. “Super,” wrote a user while another wrote “Sheer brilliance”.

Thalaivii is a biographical drama that aims to show the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. The trailer shows that the film will give an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of Tamil Nadu and her acting journey will also be covered in the movie.

Thalaivii is scheduled for theatrical release on September 10. Theatres have been allowed to operate in most parts of the country with 50 percent occupancy and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

